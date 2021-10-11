Two-Thirds of Music Fans Favor Vaccine or Mask Mandates at Concerts: Study
According to a report by MusicWatch, just 6% of fans would not visit a venue where COVID-19 safety requirements were in place. More than two out of three music listeners are in favor of venues implementing COVID-19 safety protocols at concerts. According to a study conducted by research company MusicWatch, 67% of music listeners surveyed who attend live shows said they believe venues should enforce requirements related to masking, proof of vaccination or recent testing.www.billboard.com
