Public Health

Two-Thirds of Music Fans Favor Vaccine or Mask Mandates at Concerts: Study

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report by MusicWatch, just 6% of fans would not visit a venue where COVID-19 safety requirements were in place. More than two out of three music listeners are in favor of venues implementing COVID-19 safety protocols at concerts. According to a study conducted by research company MusicWatch, 67% of music listeners surveyed who attend live shows said they believe venues should enforce requirements related to masking, proof of vaccination or recent testing.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington country music fans react to Live Nation vaccine mandate

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, Live Nation will implement a new policy requiring all concertgoers be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test. Until now, the decision whether or not to require proof of vaccination was left up to individual artists. The new policy will apply to all Live Nation shows.
WILMINGTON, NC
mxdwn.com

Los Angeles to Mandate Proof of Vaccination for All Indoor Concerts

Los Angeles is the latest city to pass a broad mandate requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor concerts, movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, coffee shops and more. Proof of a recent negative COVID test will no longer be an acceptable substitute to showing your proof of vaccination. According to consequence.net, the ordinance passed the council on an 11-2 vote, and is expected to take effect November 4th. “It will likely be signed the moment it touches Mayor Eric Garcetti’s desk. He came out in favor of stricter coronavirus measures last week, saying, ‘I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, firefighter.'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
dancingastronaut.com

New study finds nearly 70% of concertgoers support mask mandates at shows

A new study conducted by music marketing research company MusicWatch revealed that nearly 70% of concertgoers support mask mandates at shows. The survey reported that out of 753 concert goers, just 6% would choose not to attend a show that has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols, such as the use of masks, proof of a negative test result, and/or proof of vaccination. 15% reported that they would trust fans to use their “common sense” when it comes to wearing a mask and upon attending.
