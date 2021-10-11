Weekend Shooting in Fort Dodge Puts 15-Year-Old Girl in Hospital
A 15-year old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in Fort Dodge over the weekend. On Saturday night shortly before 11pm, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call about a loud party near 1044 North 26th Street in Fort Dodge. Information provided at that time indicated approximately forty people were at this residence. As officers were responding, another call was received indicating shots were fired at this same residence.www.yourfortdodge.com
