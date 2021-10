There aren’t many who are clamoring to get into the ring with Gervonta Davis. After all, the hard-hitting Baltimore native has gone on to stop all but one of the 25 opponents he’s had in his brief career. But while Davis has shown the ability to end fights in the blink of an eye, Rolando “Rolly” Romero, has continually urged Davis to step foot inside the ring against him. After his persistent call-outs, Romero has had his wish granted.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO