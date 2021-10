BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – NSAA Volleyball Attacker-of-the-Week & Defender-of-the-Week. Bailey Nelson – Valley City State (N.D.) – 6’0″, Junior, middle blocker – Argusville, N.D. – Nelson paced Valley City State’s (N.D.) offense attack with an impressive 4.7 kills per set as they went 2-0 record at home for the week. She smashed 16 kills (5.3 kills per set) and hit .448 in 3-0 sweep over Mayville State (N.D.). She followed up with 12 kills (4.0 kills per set) and hit .367 in 3-0 victory over Presentation (S.D.). For the week, Nelson accumulated 28 kills and hit .407 by committing just four attack errors in 59 swings. She also had seven digs and a block.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO