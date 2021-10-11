Dave Fagerland of Lake View

Dave Fagerland, age 65 of Lake View, IA, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View. David Eugene Fagerland was born on December 12, 1955, to parents Conroy and Katherine (Townswick) Fagerland in Story City, IA. He was baptized on January 11, 1956, and confirmed on April 18, 1971, in Roland, IA, at Salem Lutheran Church. Dave grew up and attended school in Roland and graduated from Roland Story Community High School in 1974. Dave was employed as a warehouse factory worker for most of his adult life, and most recently worked for 3M in Ames, IA, before moving to Lake View in 2014. He operated the harvester on Black Hawk Lake for a few years and absolutely loved it. He was blessed with a daughter, Crystal, whom he was always very proud of. Later he would become ‘grandpa’ which was absolutely a title he adored.