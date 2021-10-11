CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake View, IA

Dave Fagerland of Lake View

By dhoffman
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Fagerland, age 65 of Lake View, IA, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View. David Eugene Fagerland was born on December 12, 1955, to parents Conroy and Katherine (Townswick) Fagerland in Story City, IA. He was baptized on January 11, 1956, and confirmed on April 18, 1971, in Roland, IA, at Salem Lutheran Church. Dave grew up and attended school in Roland and graduated from Roland Story Community High School in 1974. Dave was employed as a warehouse factory worker for most of his adult life, and most recently worked for 3M in Ames, IA, before moving to Lake View in 2014. He operated the harvester on Black Hawk Lake for a few years and absolutely loved it. He was blessed with a daughter, Crystal, whom he was always very proud of. Later he would become ‘grandpa’ which was absolutely a title he adored.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Conroy, IA
City
Salem, IA
City
Lake View, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Nevada, IA
City
Boone, IA
City
Roland, IA
City
Sac City, IA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Cemetery#Troy#Salem Lutheran Church#Isu

Comments / 0

Community Policy