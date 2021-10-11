CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama Set to Have Legal Medical Cannabis, But Hemp Bill Stalls

By Fred Rocafort
thefreshtoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce the bill is signed into law, Panama will be in a somewhat odd situation: It will gave a legal regime for medical cannabis, but not one for hemp. Back in October 2019, Deputy Kayra Harding introduced a bill (Proyecto de Ley No. 323) to promote the development of the hemp industry in Panama. The bill would establish a licensing regime for hemp cultivation and processing. Hemp is defined as cannabis whose THC content does not exceed 1.5% on a dry weight basis. However, legislative consideration of the bill has been slow.

