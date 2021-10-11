CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Oct 7 Update Brings Changes to Five Maps

By Abhinav Sharma
player.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounter-Strike: Global Offensive received a small update a couple of days ago. While most of the changes are just small tweaks, they are spread across five maps. Danger Zone also went through a little bit of respawning rework. The patch has improved ragdoll physics and has also added new VO...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
thegamerhq.com

Counter Strike 1.6 Extreme Warzone Edition Full Version Mobile Game

Counter Strike 1.6 Extreme Warzone Edition Full Version Mobile Game. Counter-Strike 1.6, an action first-person shooter video game, was developed by Hidden Path Entertainment. Valve Corporatproton. This is the fourth installment in the Counter-Strike series. Counter-Strike 1.6 is also available for free. It includes the appealing features of characters and maps, weapons, and new gameplay. Counter-Strike 1.6 is very similar in gameplay to previous games. You can also take a look at Counter-Strike Global Offensive. You can choose to play as either the terrorists or the counter-terrorists. Terrorists must place the bomb, while counter-terrorists aim to prevent the bomb from being deployed or exploded. The winning round is more lucrative than the losing one. Counter StrikeSource is also available.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

New World update brings AFK changes and bug fixes ahead of server transfers

After going silent for a few days, the developers behind New World have announced a new update for the game. While this update doesn’t bring the server transfers we were promised last week, Amazon does say that it lays the groundwork for them. Instead, what we’re getting in this update are a bunch of fixes, a couple of quality of life changes, and some changes to New World‘s AFK detection system.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero free full pc game for download

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero free full pc game for download. Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, a multiplayer videogame, is the sequel to Counter-Strike. Condition Zero includes a multiplayer mode that features updated character models and textures as well as maps and other graphical tweaks. You can also play single-player campaigns like Condition Zero: Deleted scenes. Counter-Strike: Condition Zero offers a huge variety of single and multiplayer content, including an extensive Tour of Duty campaign that includes a nearly limitless number of skirmish modes, updates, and new content for Counter-Strike’s award-winning multiplayer gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Metal#Official Site#Tree#Gameplay#Vo#Trapper Aggressor#Spawnmask#Ravine Fixed#Red Barn#Exojump Fixed
techraptor.net

New Prodeus Update Adds New Maps And Music

If you've checked out retro boomer shooter Prodeus on PC and you're hungry for more, there's some good news for you today. A new Prodeus update is live across all the platforms the game is on, and it adds some brand new campaign maps and a bunch of brutal new music.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Latest Fortnite Update Brings Huge XP Changes, More to Come

The latest Fortnite update came out on Tuesday, October 12. Epic Games has added a lot of new things to the game, including new stuff related to the Halloween event, the Fortnitemares. Furthermore, the game developer has rolled out several new things that impact gameplay and leveling. With the new...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Quake Remastered First Update Brings Tons of Improvements

The recent release of Quake Remastered was received positively by fans. However, there's always room for improvement. The developer has released its first major update, which brought several enhancements along with balancing changes. Modding support has also been improved. Playing the game with a controller is now a lot easier,...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Call of Duty: Warzone October 8 Patch Notes

ADJUSTMENTS (During the Event) Specialist Token has been removed. Medical Syringe now heals 25% faster. Specialist Token now drops on death. Classified Weapons have been updated. Foresight has been added as an exceedingly rare drop. Player. Base health regen speed has been increased. Vehicles. Tac Rovers have been enabled. Weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
player.one

UBOAT B129 Hotfix 4: Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements

UBOAT recently received a new hotfix that fixed issues and also made some improvements. The issue where the torpedo couldn't be launched if players moved it from one launcher to another has been fixed in this update. Additionally, the G7a torpedoes' range now varies according to the speed selected by the user.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Destiny 2: Update 3.3.1 Introduces Guaranteed Adept Grandmaster Weapon Drop

Bungie has launched Update 3.3.1 for Destiny 2 that introduces guaranteed Adept Nightfall weapon drops for those who complete a Platinum Grandmaster Nightfall. Furthermore, UI improvements have been added, including more granularity options to the text chat profanity filter. Platinum Grandmaster Nightfalls are difficult and require your fireteam to be...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Destiny 2: Looks Like Cheaters Returned Even with New Anti-Cheat System

Hackers appeared to have circumvented Destiny 2's new anti-cheat system, following claims of some players that they had bouts against such people recently. For those who do not know, Bungie has partnered up with BattlEye to thwart hackers from ruining Destiny 2. It is an anti-cheat system implemented in some popular games, including Fortnite and PUBG.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Cartel Tycoon Hotfix v0.9.3.2229: Balancing Changes and Bug Fixes

Cartel Tycoon recently received a new update that made some balancing changes and fixed tons of bugs. Players may now enjoy the all-new Research Tree. The developers have reduced the price for upgrading the levels by half across all tiers. This change should let players get more perks from the tree at a lower cost.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

SCUM October 14 Update Brings QoL Changes and Bug Fixes

SCUM, the multiplayer-only survival game, just got a new update. Hotfix 0.6.10.39397 was released yesterday on PC and it brought some important changes. Several QoL changes were made and a dozen bugs were squashed. However, as it’s a hotfix, no new content was added. You can check out the changes...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Gloria Victis v.0.9.8.6 Beta: New PvP Event and Bug Fixes

Gloria Victis recently received a new update that fixed issues and delivered some quality of life improvements. These changes are for the beta version of the game. So, there is a good chance that there will be more changes before it reaches the live version. The User Interface for Character/Inventory got a small upgrade where character preview and full screen modes have been added.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Wasteland 3: Hotfix 1.6.1 Implements Some Needed Tweaks and Fixes

Developer inXile Entertainment has released Hotfix 1.6.1 for Wasteland 3. This is an update to the game’s final DLC, Cult of the Holy Detonation, so most of the tweaks and fixes revolve around the new content. Having said that, there are some nice changes in Hotfix 1.6.1. For example, the...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Call of Duty Getting the Ricochet Anti-Cheat System

Cheating is always present in video games, especially those that allow multiplayer. Different games have been implementing their very own anti-cheat systems to mitigate the problem. For Call of Duty developers, the choice is the Ricochet Anti-Cheat. In a post, the Call of Duty staff shared that they planned this...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Warface: Origins Update Revamps Battle Pass, Introduces New Weapons

The Origins update for Warface has been deployed recently by developer Crytek Studios. It comes with a revamped battle pass and some new weapons. Also, a new mod system will be introduced soon. Revamped Battle Pass. The developers feel that the existing Battle Pass needs to be reworked. And so,...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Warhammer Underworlds: Online New Update Brings Challenges Mode

Warhammer Underworlds: Online just got a whole lot of content. A major update was released yesterday and it added a new single-player mode called Challenges. Every Warband now has six Challenges missions available. Completing one challenge will grant you access to the next one. The first two challenges for every Warband are available for free. To access the rest of the challenges, you will have to purchase the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Guilty Gear Strive: Update 1.10 Revises Overall Functions of Projectiles

Arc System Works has released Update 1.10 for Guilty Gear Strive that effectively revised the overall functions of projectiles. The update also implemented balancing changes for all characters. Changes to the Universal Mechanics. The biggest change in Update 1.10 is that projectile special moves now have less recovery time, making...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

State of Decay 2: Update 27 Brings Old and New Halloween Costumes

Developer Undead Labs has deployed the latest patch for State of Decay 2. Update 27 wants you to mask up with the latest Halloween-themed items. It also provides the newest quality-of-life improvements and more. Mask Up. According to the devs, three new Halloween masks will be added to your inventory...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy