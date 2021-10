Las Vegas police were asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen near McCarran Airport Sunday.

Michael Carter, 13, was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with black shorts, black shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

Monday, police later said they were able to locate the 5-foot-9 Carter.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department thanks those for their help.