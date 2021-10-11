Our Outdoors: The Hope in Habitat

The first Habitat “Fore” Humanity charity golf tournament at the Piankatank River Golf Club on Oct. 1 was “a great success,” according to Middlesex Habitat for Humanity president Jackie Wake. “We were blessed with great weather, wonderful sponsors and fun-loving players,” she said. “I’d like to express great appreciation to Horn’s Ace Hardware/Benjamin Moore Paints, Kip and Patty Campbell of Locust Hill, Skloan Consulting, and State Farm Insurance who, along with many other local businesses donated to make this event a success,” said Wake. She noted that the staff and people at the Piankatank River Golf course were gracious and helpful adding to the festive time. The purpose of the event was to raise money for the ongoing construction of homes in a new subdivision in Topping. Middlesex Habitat and its volunteers build and finance the sale of homes to local families who meet both income and needs based requirements. To date, the organization sold 13 homes in the county. For more inform...

WAKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO