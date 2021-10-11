CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Outdoors: The Hope in Habitat

By Warren Abrahamson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Argent, originally of Steele, N.D. pauses with the author’s lab Ole and a mature rooster, following a hunt down the small drain pictured in the back. Reserving marginal acres amidst cropland provides valuable habitat for wildlife and hunting opportunities. Simonson Photo. When it comes to hunting, where you find...

