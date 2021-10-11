CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Zetlinger and Kringlie Take 5th at State Tennis, Earn All- State

By Anthony Varrasso
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Seth Zeltinger (12) and Kai Kringlie (11) earned the #3 seed from the EDC in doubles last weekend. Going 4-1 in the state tournament, they earned themselves the consolation championship and a 5th place plaque. They both were also named to the 2021 North Dakota Boys Tennis All-State Team. Seth was a finalist for the North Dakota Boys Tennis Senior Athlete of the Year. Below are their state tournament results from this weekend and thoughts.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Edc#Janes Moylan
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy