Zetlinger and Kringlie Take 5th at State Tennis, Earn All- State
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Seth Zeltinger (12) and Kai Kringlie (11) earned the #3 seed from the EDC in doubles last weekend. Going 4-1 in the state tournament, they earned themselves the consolation championship and a 5th place plaque. They both were also named to the 2021 North Dakota Boys Tennis All-State Team. Seth was a finalist for the North Dakota Boys Tennis Senior Athlete of the Year. Below are their state tournament results from this weekend and thoughts.www.newsdakota.com
