After a bit of a delay, the Dreadking Rathalos Deviant from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will finally come to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin with the 1.4.1 title update. Releasing this Thursday, October 7, this patch follows the September 30 1.4.0 update that added the Molten Tigrex Deviant. This week’s patch is approximately 0.3 GB in size and is only available for the PC Steam version. Nintendo Switch owners don’t have to download any new patch; however, Dreadking Rathalos is still unlocked at the same time as the PC version, which is on October 7. Read on below for all the patch notes and new quests for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

