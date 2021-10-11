CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck requests US emergency approval for COVID-19 tablet

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NX8Jk_0cNf1KV700

Merck, one of America's largest pharmaceutical companies, put in an emergency use authorization request for a pill that may be the first to treat COVID-19.

On Friday, the pharmaceutical company released a statement declaring that it was preparing to apply for emergency use of its molnupiravir tablet with the Food and Drug Administration. If approved by the FDA, the tablet would be the first oral antiviral medicine to be used to treat the coronavirus, Reuters reported .

Merck partnered with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to conduct a study of 775 patients deemed to be more at-risk for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19, according to the company's statement. Those who were given molnupiravir as a treatment for COVID-19 symptoms showed a 50% reduced risk of hospitalization as opposed to the patients who were given a placebo.

Patients in the study were required to take molnupiravir twice a day for five days. The study showed that 7.3% of patients who received the tablet were hospitalized or died through day 29, compared to 14.1% of those given a placebo.

"With the virus continuing to circulate widely, and because therapeutic options currently available are infused and/or require access to a healthcare facility, antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital are critically needed," said Ridgeback Biotherapeutics CEO Wendy Holman.

Holman explained that if molnupiravir is authorized, it could make a "profound impact" in helping to curb the pandemic, saying, "Our partnership with Merck is critical to ensuring rapid global access if this medicine is approved."

Within the past few months , the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were all granted emergency use authorization to mitigate the pandemic. In late August, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, while Moderna, which applied for full approval of its vaccine in June, is expecting to be given the green light sometime this fall.

The FDA authorized the use of a third dose for the Pfizer -BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in September, and fellow pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson released a statement on Oct. 5 that it was seeking approval for its single-shot COVID-19 booster.

Moderna announced on Sept. 9 that it was currently in the process of developing a booster shot that would simultaneously protect against COVID-19 and influenza.

As of Oct. 6, the United States had 43,997,504 coronavirus cases. The 7-day average for daily new cases dropped by 11.6%, from 107,953 to 95,448, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

What Actually Happens When COVID-19 Vaccines Enter the Body?

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of October 14, 2021, more than 716,000 people have died in the United States alone. Health experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines are one important way to help bring an end to the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Reuters#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#The Johnson Johnson
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Street.Com

Second Johnson & Johnson Shot? Here’s What the FDA Advisor Panel Said

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that adults over the age of 18, who have already received an initial dose of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report and Janssen’s COVID vaccine, receive a second dose of the vaccine two months after initial inoculation.
INDUSTRY
Popular Science

Mixing boosters, tuberculosis rising, and other COVID news you missed this week

The COVID-19 news cycle continues to turn, and with the holiday and flu seasons on the horizon it’s only getting more complicated. While some news recently has been promising, like booster shots and vaccinations for kids, this COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause concern as unvaccinated individuals are left unprotected and side effects of the pandemic continue to unveil themselves. Here are some of the key headlines from this week that you may have missed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

FDA: Abbott is recalling two lab-based COVID-19 tests due to the possibility of false positive results

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said the company is recalling two laboratory COVID-19 test kits because of concerns about false positives. The tests are the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits. The FDA previously issued a warning about the potential for false positives with these tests in September. Abbott's stock is up 7.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection.The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors and younger adults with health problems, jobs or living conditions that place them at higher risk from the coronavirus. On Thursday, an FDA advisory panel unanimously recommended a half-dose booster of the similar Moderna vaccine for the same groups.Friday, the same panel discussed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
11Alive

Why COVID booster shots aren't for everyone

ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration will meet later this week to consider expanding the availability of COVID-19 booster shots that, for now, are not for everyone. In September, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer vaccine, allowing certain groups to receive a booster. That includes people over the age of 65. This week, the FDA will consider adding Moderna and J&J boosters to the EUA.
ATLANTA, GA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy