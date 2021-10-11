CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Considering Waivers for Slower Pork Plant Processing Lines

(NAFB) – Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the USDA is working on a proposal for a waiver system for hog plants forced by a federal court to slow down their processing lines. Waivers that would allow plants to speed up processing lines again could renew concerns about worker safety but boost profits for pork companies and farmers. Vilsack didn’t specify what those waivers would do or how they would get implemented. A federal judge ruled earlier this year against the Trump administration rule that allowed pork plants to run slaughter lines without speed limits, as long as they prevented contamination and minimized bacteria.

