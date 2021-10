Market indexes posted their best single day of trading in months, up a percentage point and a half or more on strong economic data and Q3 earnings reports. The Dow managed its strongest regular session since July, +534 points or +1.56%. The S&P 500 put up its strongest trading day since early March, +1.71%, and now within 2% of its all-time highs reached earlier this year. The Nasdaq outdid even that, posting +1.73% gains, +251 points, for its best single session since May 20th.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO