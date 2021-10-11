CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Easy On Me! The essential Adele playlist

By Bang Showbiz
Moore News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is waiting with eager excitement for Adele to drop her new single 'Easy On Me' this week on October 15. Adele has already sent the internet into meltdown by sharing a sneak preview on the track during an Instagram Live. Her fourth album, believed to be called '30',...

www.moorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Adele Is Back: Listen to 'Easy On Me' Teaser Now

Adele is back. The singer who famously takes her sweet time between albums confirmed rumors that she's planning to rev the machine back up on Tuesday (Oct. 5) with a tantalizing 10-second musical tease of her upcoming single "Easy On Me." And though she didn't unwrap any of the vocals for the gentle piano ballad due out Oct. 15, she did preview what appeared to be the video for the track in a 17-second clip.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Adele is back! Her new single 'Easy on Me' is coming next week

The wait is almost over for Adele's new music, as the 15-time Grammy-winning singer teased her first single since 2016. On Tuesday morning, Adele announced on Twitter that her new single "Easy on Me" will release on October 15. A short, black-and-white video shows the singer putting a cassette tape into a car radio, turning up the volume and driving off as pages of sheet music blow out the windows. A light piano melody plays during the clip, reminiscent of Adele's past songs, but sadly fans will have to wait until the single drops to hear the singer's legendary vocals.
CELEBRITIES
kfrxfm.com

Adele Confirms ‘Easy on Me,’ New Single Drops Oct 15th

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Adele performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
GLASTONBURY, CT
thebrag.com

Adele hikes up anticipation for ’30’, drops teaser for ‘Easy On Me’

After much anticipation, Adele has finally announced the arrival of new music with a teaser for her single ‘Easy On Me’. You can’t see us, but believe us when we say that we are all the ‘Oh my God, it’s happening!’ meme. Adele – yes, queen Adele – has finally announced the arrival of new music through a teaser for her single ‘Easy On Me’.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
officialcharts.com

Adele announces release of comeback single Easy On Me, coming October 15

Adele has announced the release of her comeback single Easy On Me, which is dropping next week (October 15). It comes after days of heightened speculation that new music from the BRIT-winning global icon was imminent, after mysterious projections of the number 30 were spotted across the globe. Posting a...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Adele Teases First Music in Nearly Six Years, ‘Easy on Me’

Adele teased a new single for the first time in nearly six years Tuesday. The track, “Easy on Me,” announced in a moody black-and-white snippet on Instagram, is slated to drop Oct. 15. The singer put out her last album, 25, in November 2015, featuring the smash hit “Hello,” and multiple reports have pegged a release for her upcoming album by Christmas. She has remained in the public eye in the past several years, showing off a dramatic weight loss while thanking essential workers, hosting Saturday Night Live, and debuting a new relationship with well-known basketball agent Rich Paul.
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Adele announces new song ‘Easy On Me’ will drop October 15th

Adele is finally back with new music, announcing that she will release the song “Easy on Me” on October 15 – her first single in five years. The 33-year-old singer shared a teaser on social media, where a black and white video clip shows Adele taking a drive as sheets of music fly out the windows of her car.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Adele Previews New Single 'Easy on Me' Ahead of Rumored '30' Release

The 33-year-old singer is poised to make her big return to the music scene, sharing the trailer for her first single in more than five years. The track, titled "Easy on Me," is set for release on Oct. 15, and the teaser features the opening piano chords over a black and white video of Adele driving an old truck, packed with furniture and sheet music, down an empty back road.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Track
fox4now.com

Adele teases fans with clip of new music ‘Easy on Me’

British songstress Adele is back with new music. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to finally announce that a new single and album were on the horizon. Her new song, titled “Easy on Me,” will be released on Oct. 15. No words are spoken in the black-and-white 21-second clip, as...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele shares release date and first snippet of new music 'Easy On Me'

Adele has made her fans' day by revealing she is going to release new music very soon. The English singer has announced she will be officially back in ten days with new single, Easy On Me. Her new album is to be released on October 15, as she confirmed on...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Adele Announces Her Return To Music With “Easy On Me” Sneak Peek

It’s been six long years since Adele has dropped new music, but early this morning, the British singer made an exciting announcement via Instagram. In a brief clip, the 33-year-old shared the news that her new single, “Easy On Me” will be released on October 15th. The video sees Adele...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Adele and Her Winged Eyeliner Announce New Single ‘Easy on Me’

Hello, it’s Adele. She was wondering if after all these years you’d like a new single, “Easy on Me.” The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter teased the track with a soft instrumental over a black-and-white video, a close-up on her sharp eyeliner and fingernails as she drives a truck down a country road. After around six years, an Adele release should be reminding us of when we were young. Except she plastered 30 billboards in London, Paris, and New York, forcing us to confront the persistent passage of time. Adele began her career with 19, winning Best New Artist at the Grammys in 2009. Then, she steadily released 21 and 25 as she (and fans) got older and wiser and better at winged eyeliner. While Adele has been teasing 30 since her 31st birthday in May 2019, the album was delayed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, her comeback is officially underway, complete with an Instagram-official boo. Coming off of hosting Saturday Night Live (“Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R.”) last year, Adele may be planning a television special tied to the new album. “Easy on Me” arrives on October 15. New Adele and Red rerecords? White girl fall is in full effect.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
themusicuniverse.com

Adele returns with ‘Easy On Me’

Global superstar Adele returns with the release of her new single and video “Easy On Me.” The track precedes the November 19th release of Adele’s newest album 30, on Columbia Records. Earlier this week Adele shared the news of her new album release date and inspiration with a personal note to her fans letting them know she was “finally ready to put this album out.”
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Adele Shares More Of ‘Easy On Me’ On Instagram Live

On Saturday (Oct. 9th), Adele made a surprise appearance on Instagram Live to answer some fans' questions and play a bit of “Easy on Me,” the first single from her anticipated new album. After singing a quick snippet, she said her phone was “already buzzing” because she was going to...
CELEBRITIES
Moore News

Coldplay bring out Ed Sheeran for Fix You at intimate London gig

Ed Sheeran became an honorary member of Coldplay at the band's album launch show in London last night (12.10.21). The 30-year-old pop megastar joined Chris Martin and co on stage to perform a rendition of their 2005 hit 'Fix You' at their intimate O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire gig to celebrate the release of their eagerly-awaited new LP 'Music of the Spheres', which is released on Friday (15.10.21).
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Adele Delivers Visual To New Single "Easy On Me"

It is officially Adele's season. The British superstar has returned to the spotlight with a vengeance and she is readying the release of her forthcoming project, 30. There have been plenty of headlines regarding her divorce, weight loss, and new relationship with LeBron James's sports agent, Rich Paul. Her supporters have continued to send kind words her way, but Adele has also felt the pressure to release new music.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has made her grand return with the release of her comeback single ‘Easy On Me.’. The power ballad has been rolled out as the premiere offering from the British belter’s fourth studio album ’30,’ which arrives on November 19 via Columbia Records. Hotly anticipated, the LP is the singer’s...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Adele Explains How ‘Easy on Me’ Came to Be

The 33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer-songwriter opened up in a new interview with Radio 1′s Greg James. During the chat, she spoke about her forthcoming record 30, revealing that she was planning to drop it in 2020 until the pandemic happened, as well as her recent social media moves. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Listen to Adele's 'Easy On Me'

Adele is dropping her first single in nearly five years, so of course, Audacy will be debuting “Easy On Me” as a World Premiere to celebrate our love for one of the greatest voices of our time. We’ll be playing Adele’s new track, “Easy On Me,” all day on your...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy