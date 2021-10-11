CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Spoelstra’s Heat preseason approach has been as interested observer

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

There have been times over the years when Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went into the laboratory during the preseason. Defense restructured. Offense remastered. LeBron James cast as playmaker. Dwyane Wade recast off the ball.

And then there has been this preseason, with Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris arriving and Spoelstra opting to observe.

“I mentioned it to the team early on in training camp, I want to be more observational early on, and then see where we can add value as we get going, and put real detail to it,” Spoelstra said ahead of Monday night’s exhibition against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.

What he has witnessed is a group willing to seize the moment, melding as if the pieces previously had been in place.

“This certainly is faster and we’ve all wanted that, the players and staff alike,” Spoelstra said.

While Spoelstra has balanced rest with reinvention since camp opened two weeks ago, he believes the pillars are in place.

“You want the foundational things the same — the attention to detail, the commitment to the defensive end, doing things with intention on both sides,” he said. “We still have to develop an identity offensively, kind of see a window of where this thing is going. And I want to be open to where this can go, and not put too many guidelines on it yet.”

As for the defensive end, that disposition has been displayed.

“I’m encouraged so far to the commitment on that end of the floor,” he said. “The detail will come. It always starts with your best players caring about that side of the floor. And our best players are legit, proven, two-way players. It matters to them that people compete on the defensive side of the floor. That’s the most important and hardest part, aspect to try to find in this league.”

Torch passing

Udonis Haslem said it was heartening and meaningful that Bam Adebayo wore his No. 40 practice jersey while Haslem was away from the team, while mourning the passing of his father.

“This whole role that I’ve been playing all these years. If it was for a reason, I found it. No. 13 was the reason,” Haslem said of Adebayo’s jersey number. “It had to be a reason and No. 13 is the reason. He will be the next one. Without a doubt.

“I’ve learned so much from him as a veteran and he’s learned so much from me as a captain, as a leader, as a friend, as a brother. I play every role I possibly can to help Bam be successful and help Bam move forward in taking this organization where it needs to go.”

Along the way, Adebayo has joked about one day surpassing Haslem as the franchise’s all-time rebounding leader.

“He’s authorized until I grab one more rebound and set another record,” Haslem said with a smile. “I hope he does break it. Records are made to be broken. I never thought I would have that record, so it would be an honor.

“If anybody can break it, it would be Bam.”

Growth curve

Spoelstra said there is something to be said about the preseason growing pains of rookie center Omer Yurtseven, who had been dominant during summer league.

“I also think it is important for young players, in their development, is managing adversity and managing not playing as well as you want to,” Spoelstra said. “He’s had some good moments in camp and he’s had some tough moments in camp. That’s ‘welcome to being a young player in this league.’ But he comes in every day with the right approach and that’s just to get better, do things with more intention, more force, for physically, more force of energy.

“He’s definitely making progress. It was good for everybody for him to play well the other night [in San Antonio] and to impact winning. And that’s’ the most important thing: How do you impact the game and impact winning?”

