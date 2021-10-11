2 motorcyclists 'significantly' injured after crash involving deer in Ionia Co.
Two people are in the hospital with significant injuries after a Sunday evening crash involving their motorcycles and a deer in Ionia County.
It happened about 7:40 p.m. on Belding Road just west of Bartonville Road in Otisco Township, according to a news release Monday.
Deputies say two motorcycles were involved in the crash.
A 28-year-old Belding man was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Orleans man was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
