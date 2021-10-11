CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Ennis is publicly lobbying for a spot on the Lakers, and they're running out of excuses not to sign him

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Ennis III worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. He has that in common with a number of other well-known players, who, like him, are not currently members of the Los Angeles Lakers. Isaiah Thomas came in, worked out and left. So did Darren Collison and Mike James and, in all likelihood, a number of other veterans whose auditions went unreported. It's standard offseason practice. Most of these workouts don't lead to job offers. Players typically move on and await another opportunity.

