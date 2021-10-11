CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Will the final word in the biggest ‘cold case’ in N.J. history be written by this man?

 4 days ago
The fate of Michelle Lodzinski could come down to the opinion of just one judge. With the stunning order this past week by the New Jersey Supreme Court to reconsider its controversial split 3-3 decision on whether the evidence was sufficient to convict Lodzinski of the murder in the death of her 5-year-old son some three decades ago, the senior judge of the Appellate Division was temporarily assigned to hear renewed arguments in the case.

Jill Biden returns to her home state of N.J. to campaign for Murphy

When First Lady Jill Biden stepped on stage in Edison on Friday, she immediately reminded the crowd of her Garden State roots. “Even though I’m a Philly girl, I was born in Hammonton, New Jersey,” Biden told the crowd at Middlesex College as she appeared at a rally to campaign for Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s re-election bid in 18 days. “So I’m go glad to be back in my other home state.”
Jersey City 2021 mayor’s race: Fulop relying on 8-year record, while Spears touts new ideas

In November 2016, a year before the election, Bill Matsikoudis announced his candidacy for mayor of Jersey City. The corporation counsel in the administration of Jerramiah Healy, Matsikoudis had been a prominent critic of Mayor Steve Fulop for years. By July 2017, four months before the election, Matsikoudis and his team of city council candidates had raised about $350,000 and spent thousands of dollars on research, polling, events, and advertisements, campaign documents show.
