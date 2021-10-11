Will the final word in the biggest ‘cold case’ in N.J. history be written by this man?
The fate of Michelle Lodzinski could come down to the opinion of just one judge. With the stunning order this past week by the New Jersey Supreme Court to reconsider its controversial split 3-3 decision on whether the evidence was sufficient to convict Lodzinski of the murder in the death of her 5-year-old son some three decades ago, the senior judge of the Appellate Division was temporarily assigned to hear renewed arguments in the case.www.nj.com
Comments / 0