Watertown, MA

LETTER: Two Parents Back Candidate for Watertown School Committee

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are supporting Rachel Kay for School Committee. Rachel Kay is a passionate parent and caregiver advocate who wants the best for all Watertown families. We like that Rachel is not running to push the agenda of special interest groups or a political ideology. Instead, she cares about fostering a united Watertown and representing the values and priorities of its collective residents. She has consistently held neighborhood gatherings and listening sessions in the community to find out what matters to other Watertown residents, and she has intentionally sought out the thoughts and opinions of people she has never met or might not otherwise hear from. In addition, long before deciding to run, Rachel has prioritized attending a range of school-related meetings, so she is very knowledgeable of the issues facing Watertown and the opportunities for improvement and change.

www.watertownmanews.com

