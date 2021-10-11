CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian, Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant form 'bop factory' pop group in cut SNL sketch

By Joey Nolfi
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a decade after Kim Kardashian West dropped "Jam (Turn It Up)," the superstar socialite revived her pop music career (sort of) in a cut-for-time sketch from her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The 40-year-old led the sketch alongside Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant as a three-member "bop factory" pop...

