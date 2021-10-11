CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car rams into Suffolk medical building, patient seriously injured

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

First responders are investigating a vehicle crash in Suffolk after a car struck a medical building Monday morning. Officials say one patient was seriously injured in the crash.

Around 6:56 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard, near Sentara Obici Hospital.

A patient was pinned by the vehicle that drove into the building, according Suffolk Fire and Rescue. Officials say the patient was removed by rescue crews, suffering serious injuries and taken to the trauma center.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

