Manny Diaz provides latest injury update on D'Eriq King

By Jonathan Wagner about 11 hours
Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq King has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the past few weeks. Head coach Manny Diaz confirmed on Monday morning that King’s injury will require surgery on his right throwing shoulder and that his season is over, per AP’s Tim Reynolds.

King originally suffered his injury in Miami’s third game of the season in Week 3 against Michigan State. He did not play in Miami’s last two games against Central Connecticut or Virginia.

The surgery will be King’s second in the last year

Last season, King suffered a torn ACL and underwent surgery to repair the major injury in his right knee in January. King was able to return for the start of the regular season, but now he has been handed yet another serious injury.

Miami knew the day after King suffered his shoulder injury that he needed shoulder surgery. But the team hoped that he would be able to rehab his shoulder and avoid surgery. That now appears to not be on the table anymore, per Reynolds.

“We’re now however many weeks out, and I think in D’Eriq’s mind we’ve exhausted that opportunity, that possibility,” Diaz said via Reynolds. “So, he’s going to get the surgery on his shoulder and it’s going to be Tyler Van Dyke’s team.”

Miami is 2-3 on the season and 0-1 against ACC opponents. King has thrown for 767 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions on the season. After spending four years at Houston, King is in his second with Miami and sixth of his collegiate career. Through his six seasons, King has thrown for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He has also run for 2,055 yards and 32 touchdowns.

In King’s absence, Tyler Van Dyke has seen time at quarterback. Van Dyke has thrown for 473 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. A consensus four-star recruit, Van Dyke saw limited action last season as a true freshman. In his final two high school seasons at Suffield Academy, Van Dyke threw for over 4,600 yards and 39 touchdowns. He chose Miami over multiple Big Ten, ACC, and SEC schools, including Michigan, Kentucky, NC State, Wisconsin, and others.

