PCI Architectural producers begin new certification chapter

Company promotes the Climate Shield Façade product line for its potential to reduce energy consumption and net carbon dioxide emissions when applied to concrete surfaces. It enlisted Serex Labs, a Canadian government-approved center, to evaluate the coating according to ASTM D5261, Standard Test Method for Measuring Mass Per Unit Area; E96, Standard Test Method for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials; D3806, Standard Test Method to Establish the Flame Spread Rate; D7234, Standard Test Method for Pull-Off Adhesion Strength of Coatings on Concrete; and, E1918, Standard Test Method for Measuring Solar Reflectance. Test results further prove Climate Shield’s energy reduction efficacy when applied to foundations and envelopes, where commercial, industrial and residential buildings typically exhibit 15 percent of all their heat loss. — Eco-Depot Inc., Las Vegas, 800/323-7006; www.ecdp.com; Bronya Coatings Group, Montreal, www.bronyaclimateshield.com.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO