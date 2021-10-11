CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

PCI Architectural producers begin new certification chapter

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources: Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, Chicago; CP staff. The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Architectural Certification program has transitioned from a one-year implementation window to mandatory adoption. Effective October 2021, contracts calling for panels or other elements sourced from PCI-certified plants must reference the new Architectural Certification program, spanning five categories:. AA. Cladding...

concreteproducts.com

Putzmeister machines modular mix placement system for precast

A global player in pumping equipment for cast-in-place concrete, Putzmeister has unveiled a modular placement system for precast production. A modified boom pump with sections, elbows and hoses contouring to casting beds, the Autocor is engineered to replace crane-mounted bucket and other traditional mix delivery methods and bring labor savings to architectural or structural precast plant managers contending with a lack of skilled workers.
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

Access platforms

New line of anti-slip access platforms helps plant team members reach elevated process equipment safely, eliminating the need for ladders, scissor lifts and forklift cages. The modular system includes braced frames that can be bolted to the floor, 48-in. square deck sections, and stairways with elevations up to 96 in. Upper grab or mid-height rails bolted to stairway stringers and deck perimeters, together with auto-closing hinged safety gates and anti-slip grating on treads and decks, maximize personnel security.
concreteproducts.com

Durlach Industries strives to save time each “step” to project delivery

Palmetto, Fla.-based Durlach Industries has specialized in precast stairs and landings for 20-plus years, shipping product up and down the East Coast. Leading its current project roster is SunSeeker in Port Charlotte, Fla., a prime example of the producer’s fabrication capabilities and time-saving approach to construction schedules. The resort will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, 180-plus extended stay suites, 55,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 19 restaurants and bars, and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.
CONSTRUCTION
Dezeen

Architecture

Dezeen promotion: Byron Bay rug company Tigmi Trading has released its first in-house-designed rug collection informed by brutalist architecture. The five-piece luxury rug collection is called Rilievo, which translates to "relief" in Italian. The rugs are informed by the hard edges of brutalist architecture and feature geometric patterns that intend...
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Pci#Precast Concrete#Plant#Pci Architectural#Cp#Ab#Ac#The Architectural Program
NHPR

State abruptly ends organic certification program for livestock farmers and producers

The State Department of Agriculture has ended its certification program for organic processors, handlers and livestock operations. The State Department of Agriculture has ended its certification program for organic processors, handlers and livestock operations. This program allows organic farms to use a relatively low-cost state service to establish or renew...
AGRICULTURE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Two New PCC Locations Achieve Petal Certification

Seattle, WA—Two PCC Community Markets locations have become Living Building Challenge (LBC) Petal-Certified, according to a press release. The West Seattle and Bellevue locations join the Ballard location in meeting the requirements for the Materials, Place, and Beauty Petals. “By working with ILFI to reduce harmful chemicals in our stores...
SEATTLE, WA
concreteproducts.com

Energy-wise coating

Company promotes the Climate Shield Façade product line for its potential to reduce energy consumption and net carbon dioxide emissions when applied to concrete surfaces. It enlisted Serex Labs, a Canadian government-approved center, to evaluate the coating according to ASTM D5261, Standard Test Method for Measuring Mass Per Unit Area; E96, Standard Test Method for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials; D3806, Standard Test Method to Establish the Flame Spread Rate; D7234, Standard Test Method for Pull-Off Adhesion Strength of Coatings on Concrete; and, E1918, Standard Test Method for Measuring Solar Reflectance. Test results further prove Climate Shield’s energy reduction efficacy when applied to foundations and envelopes, where commercial, industrial and residential buildings typically exhibit 15 percent of all their heat loss. — Eco-Depot Inc., Las Vegas, 800/323-7006; www.ecdp.com; Bronya Coatings Group, Montreal, www.bronyaclimateshield.com.
INDUSTRY
concreteproducts.com

ASTM floor noise standard raises another wood structure red flag

A new standard from ASTM International Committee E33 on Building and Environmental Acoustics establishes an evaluation metric for low-frequency impact noise, especially the thudding from footfalls typical in multi-level buildings constructed of materials other than cast-in-place or precast concrete. “When inside a wood-frame or other lightweight building, one can hear...
CONSTRUCTION
Phys.org

New nanowire architectures boost computers' processing power

Valerio Piazza is creating new 3D architectures built from an inventive form of nanowire. His research aims to push the boundaries of miniaturization and pave the way to more powerful electronic devices. He has just won the 2020 Piaget Scientific Award, whose prize money will fund his work at EPFL for a year.
SOFTWARE
concreteproducts.com

Holcim (US) mill goes full bore on portland limestone cement

A Texas concrete materials supply chain fixture, the Holcim (US) Inc. Midlothian plant is the first cement mill in the country to fully convert to production of portland limestone cement (PLC), where fine limestone at 5 percent to 15 percent volumes is ground with clinker. The finished binder exhibits performance comparable to ordinary portland cement, but has a lower embodied carbon factor due to the reduction of energy-intensive clinker.
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

Holcim veteran takes helm of low carbon and QC driven Concrete-AI

Alex Hall has been named chief executive officer of Concrete-AI, a cloud-based, artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that applies data analytics to mix design and quality control. Concrete-AI premiered at World of Concrete 2021 amid transition to an independent business from University of California, Los Angeles Samueli School of Engineering incubator.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

Airbus Begins Producing Skynet 6A Satellite

LONDON–Airbus has started production of the UK’s new £500 million ($679.5 million) Skynet 6A satellite, which is due for launch in 2025. Metal was cut on the first aluminum panels of the 6-metric-ton satellite in a ceremony attended by UK Minister for Defense Procurement Jeremy Quin on Oct. 11... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
concreteproducts.com

PRODUCERS – October 2021

Holcim AG has closed on Utelite Corp., adding the Coalville, Utah expanded shale lightweight aggregate producer to Holcim (US) Mountain Region materials operations serving the Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix markets. Utelite mills lightweight or structural concrete-grade expanded shale in coarse, medium and three fine classes. Its deposit east of Salt Lake City has 60-plus years of reserves.
INDUSTRY
worldarchitecture.org

ADEPT completes industrial-looking new Aarhus School of Architecture in Denmark

Danish firm ADEPT has completed the new Aarhus School of Architecture in Denmark with an industrial-looking structure that allows multiple alterations in the building's layout. Conceived as a factory for architecture, ADEPT is inspired by 21st century learning principles, the new Aarhus School of Architecture was designed as an incubator...
VISUAL ART
concreteproducts.com

Twin Engines

Structural product prowess, architectural product competencies and a 148-acre operation between New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. have entrenched High Concrete Group, LLC in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast commercial building markets and underpinned its leadership in parking structure contracts among Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute members. Without impacting prestressed double tee and...
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

Equipment forecast paints stable picture for construction

Federal fiscal stimulus has played a pivotal role in helping the U.S. economy recover from 2020 jolts, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Over the next couple of years, the Milwaukee group and economic consultants see additional proposals ushering much potential for the construction industry. “We’ve included the American...
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

International Code Council launches “Code on a Mission” challenge

The International Code Council, a leading global source of model codes or standards and building safety solutions, presents its “Code on a Mission” challenge with an eye to having over a third of the U.S. population covered by the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) by the end of 2023. To make this a reality, ICC encourages the building industry and communities alike to update their building energy codes to meet or exceed the requirements of the 2021 IECC. The Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnership and National Electrical Manufacturers Association are among early supporters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
concreteproducts.com

Cement producers formally approve carbon neutrality roadmap

Sources: Portland Cement Association, Washington, D.C.; CP staff. True to a timeline announced in late 2020, the Portland Cement Association has adopted a Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality, billing it as an ambitious journey to low carbon dioxide emissions across the cement and concrete value chain by 2050. The document demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry, along with parties along the entire construction value chain, can lower CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate barriers to environmental progress.
ENVIRONMENT
concreteproducts.com

LafargeHolcim, ECOncrete shape offshore wind turbine scour protection

LafargeHolcim and specialty precast developer ECOncrete Tech Ltd. are teaming to design and fabricate scour protection units equal to offshore wind turbine foundations’ hydrodynamic loads, configured to facilitate marine organism growth, and meeting seabed stabilization standards. Their three-year research & development effort envisions a pilot project to evaluate units’ ecological performance in an offshore environment, ahead of full-scale installations.
CONSTRUCTION

