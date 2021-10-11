CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Woman’s death ruled homicide after video shows Norfolk house was intentionally set on fire

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYzcb_0cNeznsA00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have ruled the death of a woman found inside a burning Norfolk home back in August as a homicide after video footage showed the fire was intentionally started.

In a press release Monday, police didn’t share additional details, but did say the fire was a result of arson. There was no suspect description or video shared with the release.

10 On Your Side reached out to request the video, but police said they will not be releasing the video at this time.

The victim, 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan, was found dead on Aug. 12 as firefighters responded to the house fire in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue.

Claude Ranger said he’s shocked and speechless to know his neighbor’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Ranger says he grew up in the neighborhood and has never heard of something like this happening before.

“Besides shock and total amazement, I can’t hardly believe it ’cause I can’t imagine anybody that’d want to harm them because they’re just such nice people,” he said.

He says he knew the couple who lived in the home on Somme Avenue in Norfolk. The man in the home made it out alive that night.

The night of the fire, he woke up after his power went out. He then smelled smoke and saw flashing red lights.

Norfolk police announced Monday surveillance video shows the cause of the fire as arson, something Ranger says puts him on edge.

“There’s a little bit of fear,” he said. “I think I’d be less than honest if I didn’t say I was a little worried to know that crime happened that close. I don’t think anything like that, that I can recall, has happened around here.”

As he continues to piece together the latest developments in the case, he says he feels sad knowing they’ve lost such a sweet and peaceful presence in their neighborhood.

“Even since you told me, it’s still spinning in my head, the idea of it,” he said. “Especially for her. I really feel sad for her cause she was a very sweet, peaceful lady. And I know he’s hurting so, I can imagine now what’s going through his head.”

Those with information in the case are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Minor facing murder charges following fatal September shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a minor has been arrested and charged in connection with the mid-September shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds that resulted in the death of a teenage boy. According to officials, a fight broke out at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds, which then continued into the parking […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Norfolk House#Arson#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

3K+
Followers
882
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy