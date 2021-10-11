Techo-Bloc looks south with Nashville depot opening

Registration for the AGG1 and World of Asphalt Show & Conference, running March 29-31, 2022, at the Nashville Music City Center in Nashville, is officially open. “We’re looking forward to bringing the asphalt paving industry back together in person,” said Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff. “There is tremendous value in face-to-face interactions and learning and we’re thrilled to offer hands-on equipment and networking experiences in Nashville. The asphalt paving industry is always evolving, and there is no better place than World of Asphalt and AGG1 Academy for asphalt paving professionals to learn how to incorporate the latest into their businesses and skill sets.”

