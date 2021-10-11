CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Techo-Bloc looks south with Nashville depot opening

By Concrete News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top players in concrete hardscapes across Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Eastern Canada markets has opened a depot in Hendersonville, Tenn., just outside Nashville. The ninth of its kind for Tech-Bloc, the new facility supplies authorized dealers and contractors paver and wall products, plus hardscape accessories. Additionally, the depot will offer partial pallet quantity options so hardscape units can be purchased by the layer or individually.

