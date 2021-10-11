CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Has To Pick Between Chris Rock, Jesse Williams & More In SNL ‘Bachelorette’ Spoof [Video

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian surprised a lot of people with her performance this past weekend on Saturday Night Live .

Source: NBC / Getty

One of the most memorable sketches of the night was Kim’s stint as The Bachelorette , playing a woman named Rochelle who was searching for love in a sea of some very famous faces. The star-studded skit saw the reality star give out “tokens” to real-life Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams, Chris Rock, Blake Griffin and John Cena.

“I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room,” Kardashian said in the sketch. “In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you, but that would be way too many husbands.”

Rochelle and her eligible bachelors went on to crack jokes about hot tubs, being in it for fame, and more ridiculous mainstays from the reality show.

“Power forward for the Brooklyn Nets, Blake G.,” Kardashian said during the skit, giving a token to her sister Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. “Blake G., I’m going to be honest, your behavior at the luau barbecue was inexcusable, but you’re also a six-time NBA all-star and that intrigues me. Do you accept this token?”

After giving out a few tokens, Kardashian’s Rochelle went on to admit that she struck up an unexpected connection with a producer, which is when Amy Schumer made a surprise appearance. After both of them admitted they had each never dated a woman before, they couldn’t deny there was something in the air between their characters.

She rounds out the skit by picking John Cena, repeatedly letting him know he needs to do something about his “wife situation.”

Other skits from Kardashian’s SNL hosting debut include a music video about a moms’ night out, playing Jasmine and Aladdin and sharing a kiss with Pete Davidson, and making fun of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker in The People’s Kourt. Check out more down below:

Bossip

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

