Clay County, FL

At least 100 animals seized from Clay County property

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more information regarding a Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigation at a home on Old Jennings Road.

According to officials, several animals have been removed from the home.

Official numbers have not come in as the sheriff’s office continues to comb through the 10-acre property in Orange Park, but so far they have reported that at least 100 animals have been rescued from the property.

Pregnant dogs, rabbits, chickens, and puppies are all involved in the rescue.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not pressed any charges, but they say this was a weeks-long investigation leading to this rescue.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the investigation began when deputies responded to a medical emergency involving an adult who lived on the property. They “observed conditions that rose to a level that required addtional intestigation,” according to a release from CCSO.

CCSO said many of the animals are visibly sick and a lot of them have infections that need to be treated.

Those animals will be brought in for medical care and monitored over the next two weeks before, investigators hope, they can be adopted into homes that will give them the care and love they need.

Here are the phases of care the animals will go through, according to officials:

  • The collection of the animals, which will be going on all day Monday
  • Intake, assessment, treatment, grooming, and assigning of a crate and stall. This will be an ongoing process at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
  • A 14-day quarantine period where the animals will be monitored for any potential diseases.
  • The fourth phase will be determined depending on the status of the investigation, as to when the animals can be released to the county and prepare to be spayed and neutered.
  • The fifth phase will be to work with the community and animal rescue partners to prepare the animals for adoption and find their new safe homes.

Clay County Director of Emergency Management John Ward said, “This process will take several weeks to complete, and many resources will be needed. If you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 1-877-252-9362.”

Action News Jax reporter Kristen Rary will have the latest on what is needed for the animals on FOX30 and CBS47.

