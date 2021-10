The 49ers are 2-2 at the first-quarter mark of the 2021 season, and Kyle Shanahan deserves a good share of the blame. Here are three reasons why. It’s usually easy to be critical after a loss, and it’s even easier when that loss comes against a division rival. Easier still when that particular loss is directly on the tail of another loss in a game the San Francisco 49ers could and should have won but didn’t.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO