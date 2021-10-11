Kim Yoo Jung And Gong Myung Embark On Dangerous Quest Against Ahn Hyo Seop’s Objections In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”
SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared an exciting sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.www.soompi.com
