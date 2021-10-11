Kim Yoo Jung And Gong Myung Embark On Dangerous Quest Against Ahn Hyo Seop’s Objections In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop are working hard on the set of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. The clip starts with Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop rehearsing the scene where her character Hong Chun Gi visits his character Ha Ram’s home. Kim Yoo Jung glances at the drawing of Ho Ryeong on the wall, and Ahn Hyo Seop says his line, “It’s your painting that you left last time.” In response, the director jokes, “Then why’d you hang someone else’s painting on your wall?” The two actors burst into hearty laughter, and Ahn Hyo Seop admits, “It really is funny that [Ha Ram] hung it up.” Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop continue to poke fun at their lines, but they soon dive into professional mode and discuss various ideas for the scene.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO