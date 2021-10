October so far is proving another deadly month of the COVID-19 pandemic’s long saga in Merced County, the latest Merced County Department of Public Health data shows. Thirteen more residents lost their lives within the last week after contracting the virus, according to Friday’s data report. The fatalities represent a jump from an already grim loss of eight lives during the first week of October and bring the new month’s overall death toll to 21 as of Oct. 14.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO