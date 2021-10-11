CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Best outing of season

 4 days ago

Thomas caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Eagles. Thomas once again played over 60 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps and helped the team with a couple of gains for first downs. With a long reception of 24 yards, Thomas enjoyed his best performance of the campaign, and although rookie Tommy Tremble managed a five-yard touchdown early, Thomas' outing Sunday still offers a slight boost to his fantasy stock ahead of Week 6's matchup versus the Vikings.

