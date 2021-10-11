Panthers' Royce Freeman: Limited usage Sunday

Freeman rushed three times for two yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Eagles. Freeman's first touch came on Carolina's opening drive, but the veteran was incorporated sparingly with rookie Chuba Hubbard going for over 130 scrimmage yards on his 29 touches. Overall, Freeman played 20 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Hubbard's 65 percent. With Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) seemingly likely to return in Week 6 versus the Vikings, both Freeman and Hubbard could see their respective roles reduced, but unlike Freeman, Hubbard showed enough Sunday to potentially remain in the mix to limit McCaffrey's exposure upon his return.