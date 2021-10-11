Browns' Austin Hooper: Goes untargeted
Hooper was not targeted over 52 offensive snaps in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not look Hooper's way, leaving the tight end without a catch for the first time in 2021. Instead, David Njoku was targeted seven times and rolled up a career-high 149 receiving yards. With Harrison Bryant also in the mix, it's tough to predict which Cleveland tight end might make an impact in any given week, even in a favorable matchup.www.cbssports.com
