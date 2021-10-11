Browns' Austin Hooper: Goes untargeted

Some teams are taking a break this week, but there's no time off for bettors, and the NFL Week 6 slate offers plenty of intriguing possibilities for NFL prop bets. It's the first of nine weeks of byes, with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers taking time off in Week 6 to regroup. The Arizona Cardinals will put the league's only unbeaten mark on the line in a tough matchup with the Cleveland Browns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions will seek their first victories. The Jags are on a 20-game slide but appear to have a chance against the 1-4 Miami Dolphins in London, while the Lions face the Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered offense led by Joe Burrow. Which NFL player props should you target?

