Browns' Austin Hooper: Goes untargeted

 4 days ago

Hooper was not targeted over 52 offensive snaps in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not look Hooper's way, leaving the tight end without a catch for the first time in 2021. Instead, David Njoku was targeted seven times and rolled up a career-high 149 receiving yards. With Harrison Bryant also in the mix, it's tough to predict which Cleveland tight end might make an impact in any given week, even in a favorable matchup.

dallassun.com

Austin Ekeler helps Chargers rally past Browns

Austin Ekeler scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns 47-42 on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. It was the third time this season the Chargers have come from behind in the fourth quarter to win a game. Justin Herbert...
NFL
NBC Sports

Brandon Staley: Browns were smart, we didn’t think they could pull Austin Ekeler into the end zone

A strange situation unfolded late in the Chargers’ win over the Browns on Sunday: Trailing 42-41, the Chargers had first-and-goal with 1:31 remaining in the game and the Browns were out of timeouts, so the Chargers decided to simply run out the clock until they could kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. Unfortunately, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored a touchdown that he didn’t want to score.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Browns defenders push Austin Ekeler into the end zone to get the ball back

Trailing by a point on the goal line with under two minutes remaining, the Chargers had a few options. They could try to score a touchdown, although that would have given the Browns the ball back with a chance to take the lead. The Browns were out of timeouts, so...
NFL
