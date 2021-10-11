CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Britain’s energy crisis is spiralling – but all we get is a spat between ministers

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROcZG_0cNey3aK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKQmI_0cNey3aK00
Kwasi Kwarteng at the Energy UK annual conference in London, October 2021.

The clock is ticking, and the threat to livelihoods could not be clearer. Yet despite warnings from major manufacturing industries that they’re days away from having to shut down factories due to the spiralling cost of energy, this weekend all the government had to offer them was a public slanging match. When the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was seeking Treasury help for those affected, a Treasury source snapped back that it wasn’t involved in any talks and that “this is not the first time the [business] secretary has made things up in interviews”.

If it’s true that we shouldn’t believe a word Kwarteng says, then he shouldn’t be business secretary. If it’s a wicked smear, then heads should roll at the Treasury instead. Eventually the prime minister might deign to prenez un grip on all this, but first he has chosen to prenez un holiday in sunny Marbella. As Whitehall reportedly ponders a contingency plan urging the public to put another jumper on and turn down the heating, perhaps Boris Johnson might like to reflect from his sun lounger on what his government is meant to be for, exactly.

Evidently the chancellor, due to unveil a tortuously negotiated comprehensive spending review in a fortnight’s time, is in no mood to rip it up in search of yet more money for bailouts. But he may not have much choice. Britain risks being sucked into a spiral of unintended consequences, where one crisis leads frighteningly quickly to another. Among the gas-guzzling industries asking for help are cement and steel production. If they’re forced back into something like a 1970s-style three-day week, there will quickly be knock-on effects for big infrastructure projects and for the construction industry on which ministers are relying to deliver 300,000 houses a year, as well as for the rest of manufacturing.

The longer this drags on, the more jobs are potentially at risk, especially in places heavily dependent on manufacturing – disproportionately the “red wall” seats supposedly closest to this government’s heart. No wonder Kwarteng still stoutly insists there have been “conversations” with the Treasury; it would be shocking if there hadn’t. But his admission that he also “hasn’t asked [Sunak] for anything” suggests those conversations may have been very one-sided.

If there’s a discernible logic to any of this – and surprisingly often with this government there isn’t – it may be that the Treasury now privately thinks Brexit, Covid-19 and the transition to a low-carbon economy are inevitably going to reshape the British economy drastically and that it’s better just to let it happen quickly than drag out the pain by intervening. It will be brutal, so the free marketeer logic goes, but ultimately a leaner, fitter economy will emerge. What will be, will be.

But even assuming that was the right strategy, it’s not what many newer Tory supporters thought they were voting for. They were promised a big-spending, big-state government that stood up for the little guy and brought back the glory days of towns where heavy industry had failed. They heard Rishi Sunak say, over and over again, that he would do “whatever it takes” to get everyone through the pandemic. They wanted change, while also craving security. But what they’re getting instead is wild uncertainty: petrol shortages, gaps on supermarket shelves, universal credit cuts, rising heating bills, and for some the worry that factory working hours are going to be cut.

It beggars belief that any government would choose this particularly chaotic moment to threaten to start a trade war with the EU too. But that is where we appear to be heading, given the Brexit minister David Frost’s petulant threat to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol unless the EU rewrites the deal that he negotiated, which has turned out to have precisely the downsides that – spoiler alert – he was repeatedly told it would. Never mind “Crisis, what crisis?”, the fatal words that Labour prime minister Jim Callaghan never actually said in 1979. This government’s motto is turning out to be more “Crisis? Which one did you mean, exactly?”

So while, of course, there will be calls for the prime minister to peel himself off his Spanish sun lounger, in the end it doesn’t really matter where in the world he is. What matters is that he has a plan for the country when he gets back that adds up to more than just “que sera, sera”. Don’t, as the saying goes, hold your breath.

Comments / 1

Related
world-nuclear-news.org

Energy crisis spurs Bulgaria's nuclear debate

Demands for new nuclear build in Bulgaria have intensified on the high price of coal-fired electricity and the need to replace the power plants that produce it. Bogomil Manchev, chairman of the Bulgarian Atomic Forum, used a newspaper interview to call on the government to make a plan to build at Belene as well as Kozloduy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Arrest the government, not Insulate Britain protesters

Patricia Taylor suggests that Insulate Britain activists pour their energy into insulating the places where they live and work (Letters, 13 October). Among other things, I have fitted the biggest solar array in the area on my last workplace. I have eco-retrofitted my own home and given tours of it through Cambridge Carbon Footprint for more than 10 years (the most recent tour can be seen on YouTube).
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Without GPs we would be in chaos instead of a crisis

Can I congratulate Gaby Hinsliff, as she really stood in a GP’s shoes, understood their problems, and suggested a treatment ahead (GPs have become the new fall guys for government failures, 15 October). In fact she behaved as our GPs do now, whether they “see” patients on email, phone, internet video or in person. I spent my last years as a GP running down corridors to see as many patients as possible. I spent my weekends “seeing” them on the internet. I retired to save my life. I am back helping because the Conservative government has so defunded and degraded general practice (intentionally) that without our retired NHS nurses and doctors returning, we would be in chaos instead of a crisis.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Energy Crisis#European Union#Low Carbon Economy#Uk#Treasury#Prenez Un
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Sunak: Ministers doing all we can to fix supplies for shops

Shoppers can be reassured ministers are doing "absolutely everything we can" to fix supply chain issues in the UK, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. In recent days, several retailers have warned of potential shortages during the Christmas shopping season. Speaking to the BBC at the end of G7 meetings in...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable – health minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s defences against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday. “Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks,” he told Times Radio. “Our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 was going to ‘ditch’ Brexit deal and Johnson ‘didn’t have a Scooby-Doo’ what it meant, Cummings claims

Downing Street always intended to “ditch” parts of the Brexit deal and Boris Johnson “never had a scoobydoo” what the agreement actually meant, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has claimed, as the government urges Brussels to rewrite the agreement.Following months of discontent with the Northern Ireland protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend the mechanism, negotiated just two years ago as part of the Brexit deal, unless the EU agrees to effectively tear it up and replace it.Insisting that “we always sign treaties in good faith and intend to implement them”, Lord Frost suggested on Tuesday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Energy crisis: Thousands of UK firms will collapse without urgent help, ministers warned

Thousands of UK firms will not survive the winter unless the government urgently expands a support package aimed at tackling soaring energy prices, ministers have been warned.The Treasury is currently considering a bid from the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, for financial aid to help large firms, with particular focus on energy-intensive industries like chemicals, steel and ceramics.But smaller businesses and leaders from other sectors say they too need help to cope with unprecedented spike in gas and electricity prices.The situation facing small and medium-sized firms in particular is "becoming dire", thanks to supply chain disruption, labour shortages, price rises,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy