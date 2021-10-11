CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Florida city sued over mural that depicted Black female firefighter as white

By Amanda Holpuch
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DF5zO_0cNexzI400
In the wake of the mural scandal, the city manager fired the public arts manager and demoted the fire chief, who then resigned.

Officials in a south Florida city will meet this week to discuss a lawsuit filed by the city’s first Black female firefighter, after her image was replaced with a white face in a mural meant to honor local history.

Latosha Clemons, a former deputy fire chief of Boynton Beach, filed the lawsuit in April, accusing the city of defamation and negligence.

“Being depicted as white was not only a false presentation of Clemons, it was also a depiction which completely disrespected all that the first female Black firefighter for the city had accomplished,” the complaint said.

In the mural, a depiction of retired fire chief Glenn Joseph, who is Black, was also replaced with an image of a white face.

The mural was removed the day after it was unveiled in June last year. The city manager fired the public arts manager and demoted the fire chief, who then resigned.

The former arts manager, Debby Coles-Dobay, told reporters she was “pressured” to make the change.

The Boynton Beach city manager, Lori LaVerriere, told CNN the city commission would meet privately this week to discuss Clemons’ lawsuit.

Clemons was born in Boynton Beach and became the city’s first Black female firefighter in 1996. She worked as deputy fire chief for three years before retiring in 2020.

In June, she told reporters that when she saw the image: “I was hurt, I was disappointed and then I was outraged.”

Clemons has requested a jury trial and is seeking more than $100,000 in damages, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Comments / 291

Joey Roger
4d ago

funny how the news writes if it's a white person committing or a white cop crime against a black person it's detail in the story but if it's a black person committing a crime against a white person or cop there is no mention of color?

Reply(39)
43
BDiva
3d ago

Leave up to white people to whitewash history. That's their thing. They love to insert themselves where they know they never were. This is 2021 you would think they know better now. smdh. So afraid of the truth.

Reply(22)
16
*Earth*Angel*
4d ago

Black, white, green or turquoise. There is 1 heaven and 1 hell. The color of anyone's skin is the last thing people should worry about.

Reply(13)
9
Related
93.1 WZAK

White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Judge Bars Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara From Encouraging Officers To Defy City’s Vaccine Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid the ongoing standoff between City Hall and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s vaccine mandate, a Cook County judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting union president John Catanzara from encouraging police officers to refuse to comply with the city’s policy. The ruling came as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the FOP escalated their dispute by taking each other to court. Friday morning, the city filed a complaint against the FOP and Catanzara, for supporting a “work stoppage or strike regarding the vaccine mandate.” Both state law and the FOP contract with the city prohibit...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Palm Beach Interactive

City should be embarrassed

My heart goes out to Latosha Clemons, who worked so hard to achieve such a distinction as the first Black female firefighter in Boynton Beach. She should have been afforded an opportunity to enjoy the notoriety of such an accomplishment. The city of Boynton Beach staff should feel embarrassed and ashamed by the rude and demeaning way in which they handled the entire situation. A public apology to Ms. Clemons would have been a good start. The person who made the decision to portray her as white should have been immediately fired. Ms. Clemons, I applaud you for your accomplishment. Boynton Beach should be showing gratitude to you for keeping them safe instead of forcing you to demand respect through a lawsuit.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Arts#Defamation#Cnn#The Palm Beach Post
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Commissioners Pass Ordinance To Bust Repeat Offenders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Causing trouble on Miami Beach? It’ll cost you. On Wednesday, commissioners passed a resolution to stop dropping minor charges. It comes as an unruly crowd prompted a large police response. Police say the crowd became hostile and did not comply, leading to a couple of arrests. “There is a 92 dismissal rate of our municipal ordinance. So the police go out, they arrest people that are habitual offenders, and they are routinely dismissed by court. So we are sending a message we want to be tough,” said Commissioner Michael Gongora. He said something needed to be done to protect residents and deter...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Over 100 Raleigh police, firefighters may sue city over COVID vaccination rules

More than 100 Raleigh police officers, firefighters and other city employees are threatening legal action over vaccine requirements they say are discriminatory. City of Raleigh Freedom to Choose, a coalition of 53 Raleigh police officers, 48 firefighters and 17 other city employees, has hired attorney James Lawrence to fight the city’s policies, according to a letter sent by Lawrence to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Residents sent packing as Florida beachfront condo is ordered closed

A condo building in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was evacuated after authorities said electrical problems raised the risk of fire and electrocution. And residents might be unable to return to their homes for several months because of delays in getting hold of some equipment. The town estimates about 60 people were ordered out of the mid-rise Crane Crest Apartments, at 1850 S. Ocean Drive, on Friday ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa City Council member sued over public records

TAMPA — Did John Dingfelder forward emails to his wife that praised his City Council performance — with a smiley-face emoji — merely to show her that he was doing a good job?. Or, as a lawsuit filed Monday alleges, did Dingfelder secretly conduct city business through his wife’s email...
TAMPA, FL
Complex

Three 11-Year-Old Florida Students Arrested Over Plot to Kill ‘Rude People’ in School Fire

Three Florida students have been arrested after they allegedly plotted to set their school on fire in an attempt to kill people they felt were “rude.”. As NBC-2 reported, Six Mile Charter Academy students Omnia Mahgoub, Tristan Carrasquillo, and Isabella Brainard were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a first-degree felony. The three 11-year-old students were arrested last week after the school alerted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office regarding the possible threat.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy