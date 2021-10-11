CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego Concert

By Jem Aswad
Variety
 4 days ago
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more will perform at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, presented by Capital One and taking place at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022. Kings of Leon, Willow, All Time Low and others are also on the bill for the show, which will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated “The Woody Show.”

“I’m psyched!” said Woody. “When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!”

LiveXLive Media will exclusively stream all performances, while more than 75 iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com .

“We’re beyond excited to be back LIVE at the iconic Forum for our Fifth Annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego!” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Seeing all of these artists together on one stage?!! We’re beyond grateful to have such an incredible lineup for the fans and what a way to kick off 2022.”

Capital One cardholders will have access to a pre-sale beginning on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

iHeartRadio Alter Ego is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

Variety

Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple. The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security. In addition to his highly...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch and Creative Impact in Animation Honorees to Be Celebrated at Virtual Event

Variety will celebrate its seventh annual 10 Animators to Watch with a virtual event on Oct. 19 in partnership with Nickelodeon. The event will also honor Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller with the annual Creative Impact in Animation Award. Lord and Miller have spent their careers pushing boundaries to find new ways of telling unique visual stories and are responsible for some of animation’s biggest franchises, including “The Lego Movie” and Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” This year they produced “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” which was released on Netflix in production with Sony Pictures Animation. Guests will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Bo Burnham Ruled Ineligible for Comedy Category at Grammys

In the second head-turning Grammy ineligibility decision to be publicized this week, Bo Burnham’s “Inside (The Songs)” has been nixed as a contender in the comedy album category for the 2022 Grammys. The album will still be put on the preliminary ballot going out to Recording Academy members, but in the category of best compilation soundtrack for visual media instead of comedy album, Billboard reported Thursday. The album is made up of musical material that appeared in Burnham’s hit Netflix special, “Inside.” Billboard said that Burnham’s record label, Republic, confirmed the news. The Recording Academy does not make the preliminary ballots that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Lamb’ Director on Fan Pregnancy Theories and a Potential Sequel

SPOILERS AHEAD: Do not read until you have seen “Lamb,” in theaters now. Director Valdimar Jóhannsson deliberately kept the ending of “Lamb” vague, wanting audiences to open up discussions. The film, a viral sensation after its trailer debut follows a childless couple who discover a hybrid lamb baby — half-human, half lamb. They take her in and raise her as their own child, but as Jóhannsson says: When you take from nature, it takes from you. Jóhannsson talks about the film’s ending, the birthing scene and his reaction to “Lamb” baby going viral. What was your reaction to the trailer going viral when it...
MOVIES
Variety

James Corden Turned CBS Exec Nick Bernstein Into Late Night TV’s Most Unlikely Star

The most unlikely star in late night may now be Nick Bernstein, CBS’ senior vice president of late night programming, West Coast. Bernstein has become an almost nightly presence on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” as the host and the show’s producers dream up new and elaborate ways to put their boss in weird and uncomfortable situations on camera. Bernstein began popping up on the program earlier this summer after he was vaccinated and cleared to return to the show’s studio. (Without an audience until recently, “Late Late Show” had started relying more on producers and crew members for...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Isabel Sandoval Calls for Layered and Complex Trans Characters in Film and TV – BFI London Film Festival

Actor, writer, director and trans icon Isabel Sandoval wants trans characters in film and TV to be layered, complex and multidimensional. Speaking to Variety during the BFI London Film Festival, where she is the president of the first features jury, the Philippines-born, U.S.-based Sandoval said that a lot of studios and producers relegate trans characters to the periphery. “It’s important that when you do have trans characters and trans narratives in your films or TV series, these characters have to be layered and complex, and multi dimensional,” Sandoval said. In 2011, Sandoval directed and starred in “Señorita,” an expansion of her 2009 short....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace Jokes About Possible Sequel: ‘Maybe the Next One Is My Head on a Sheep’

Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason star in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s A24 drama “Lamb” as a couple, Maria and Ingvar, who live on a remote farm in Iceland and discover that one of their sheep has given birth to a lamb that is half human. The two decide to raise the half-lamb half-human creature as their own child. Their life is disrupted when Ingvar’s brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) unexpectedly shows up at their door. I caught up with Rapace for this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. When people say to you, “What is ‘Lamb’ about?” what do you tell them? It’s a love...
MOVIES
Variety

Ji.hlava Film Festival Boosts Slate, Streamlines Sections for 25th Anniversary Edition

Marking its 25th edition later this month, the Czech Republic’s Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival will celebrate its silver anniversary with an expanded slate, a streamlined number of sections and pointed focus on renewal and wellbeing. As it runs from Oct. 26-31, this year’s in-person edition will screen 300 films, including 54 world premieres spread out across five competitive sections. “Over the 25 years of its existence, [Ji.hlava] has confirmed its position of the leading European documentary festival, known for its trailblazing approach and innovative program,” said festival director Marek Hovorka. “Therefore, we have upgraded the competitions as well as the...
MOVIES
