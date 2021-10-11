CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well Go USA Nabs North American Rights to Russian War Thriller ‘Infiltration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
 4 days ago
Well Go USA has acquired North American rights to the Russian war movie “Infiltration,” the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Alexey Chadov, the company announced at Mipcom this week.

The film centers around Ivan, played by Chadov, who sets off on a dangerous mission into Syria to exfiltrate his ex-commander Grey after his capture by ISIS. With the help of U.S. military patrols, he succeeds in freeing Grey and attempts to escape the country while being hunted by terrorists.

“Infiltration,” which launched earlier this year at the Key Buyers Event hosted by Russian film promotion body Roskino, is produced by Academy Award nominee Sergey Selyanov (“Mongol”) through his CTB Film Company . Sony Pictures will release the film in Russia on Nov. 18, with Well Go planning a 2022 release for North America. Worldwide sales are being handled by Luminescence.

Selyanov said “Infiltration,” which will screen at Rome’s MIA market next week, “highlighted the importance of the battle against Evil, no matter where you are from, or which religion you believe in,” adding that the movie – which was shot in English, Russian and Arabic – “features a great amount of battle scenes, action, brotherhood-in-arms and sacrifice.”

“‘Infiltration’ is one of those films that is gripping for not only the merits of the movie itself, but also the timely way in which the story addresses the current moment in history,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA. “We are excited to again partner with Luminescence to bring this high-tension, thought-provoking story to audiences in the United States and Canada.”

“We are pleased to have yet another title with Doris and the Well Go team,” added Juraj Barabas, managing director of Luminescence, who negotiated the deal with Pfardrescher. “‘Infiltration’ is a very strong title with outstanding production values and a well-told, touching story on a sensitive current topic.”

In addition to North America, deals have closed in France (Wild Bunch), Spain (Mediaset), Scandinavia (Another World), China (iQiyi), South Korea (Noori), Japan (New Select), South Africa (Filmfinity), and Middle East (N Stars).

Luminescence’s sales slate includes animated adventures “Pinocchio: A True Story,” “Nutcracker and the Magic Flute,” “Big Trip 2: Special Delivery,” and “My Sweet Monster.”

Well Go recently released the South Korean box office hit “Escape From Mogadishu” in North American theaters, as well as “Raging Fire,” the final film by the renowned late director Benny Chan, which is headlined by martial arts superstars Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse.

