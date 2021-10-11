Person of interest in custody after child found dead in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A person of interest is in custody after being sought by LaPorte County police in connection with the discovery of a child found dead.

According to police, the child was found around 3 a.m. Monday in the 3100 East block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township.

Police were searching for a person of interest in the child’s death early Monday. As of 9:45 a.m., the person was located and taken into custody.

A death investigation is underway, according to police. No further information has been provided at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.