Laporte County, IN

Person of interest in custody after child found dead in LaPorte County

By WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A person of interest is in custody after being sought by LaPorte County police in connection with the discovery of a child found dead.

According to police, the child was found around 3 a.m. Monday in the 3100 East block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township.

Police were searching for a person of interest in the child’s death early Monday. As of 9:45 a.m., the person was located and taken into custody.

A death investigation is underway, according to police. No further information has been provided at this time.

