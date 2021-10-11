CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Island Inc. issues recall of Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal

By WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

Maple Island Inc., who manufactures products for Walmart, has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal due to sampling showing arsenic levels above the FDA’s guidance.

The specific Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal 8 oz. lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021 and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 24, 2022
  • Lot 21084 with UPC code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 25, 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of November 30, 2022

Customers who purchased the products are advised to discard them or return it to Walmart for a full refund. There have been no illnesses have been reported in connection to the product lots.

