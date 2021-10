There was big natural celebration across the valley at the end of September, it was National Public Lands Day. National Public Lands are places that belong to everyone and are managed by different parts of the federal, state or local government, or a sovereign tribal nation. These places have been specifically set aside for the enjoyment of people and to help preserve landscape, flora, fauna, animal, fish, and so much more. Across the United States, there are more than 600 million acres of land that have forest, park, preserve and/or historic sites that are dedicated to the use of the public.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO