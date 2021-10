By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion calling on the Commonwealth Court to strike down a subpoena seeking Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. The subpoena is a part of some senators’ efforts to look into the 2020 Presidential Election, which they call an “election audit.” The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman. The motion to stop the subpoena was filed on Thursday in Commonwealth Court. Shapiro alleges that Pennsylvania voters’ information would be “turn[ed] over to an unidentified third party” and that the subpoena would breach “basic security protocols.” Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO