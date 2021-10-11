CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Carmelo Anthony Fits On The Lakers

By jasonespinal09
Los Angeles Sports Nation
Los Angeles Sports Nation
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-4 so far in the preseason. The Lakers are trying to find out what lineups fit together and how many minutes the role players will play. The one player that has looked better than expected is Carmelo Anthony. Anthony is entering his 19th season in the NBA and at age 37 is playing much younger. Anthony is at the end of his career and it would be the perfect ending if he can win a championship with LeBron James.

Los Angeles Sports Nation

Los Angeles Sports Nation

