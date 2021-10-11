CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Wetherille is running ‘for the place that gave us life as best it could’

By Zipporah Osei
 4 days ago

Patrick Wetherille is running for Mass. General Hospital, where he and his late wife were treated for cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNuNE_0cNewM3c00
Patrick Wetherille is running Boston to raise funds for Mass. General Hospital, where both he and his late wife were treated for cancer.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Patrick Wetherille

Age: 38

From: Hopkins, Minn.

I’m running the Boston Marathon in memory of my late wife Kim for the pediatric cancer care team at MGH. At age 22, she was diagnosed with stage 4 medullary thyroid cancer and received the bulk of her care at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her initial prognosis was bleak: she was given less than two years to live. But her doctors pursued experimental drug therapy that bought her 10 years of additional life against the odds.

The story took another turn 5 years ago when I too became a cancer patient: at age 33, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. It was Kim who prompted me to get checked and saved my life. I made a full recovery with her help. It was very atypical that both of us were cancer patients at MGH at such a young age. We would go in together for our separate appointments. Sadly, Kim lost her battle with cancer nine months after I survived mine. So much of our life revolved around MGH for many years, it really felt like a second home.

A few years ago, someone asked me on a visit there, “Don’t you hate this place?” I felt completely the opposite: nothing but love and warmth for the place that gave us life as best it could. Now I run for that place so it can support and help others the way it helped us.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

