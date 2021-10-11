Man charged in murder of victim found shot and killed in Orange Mound

Robert Williams Williams, 30, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and other crimes after a shooting in Orange Mound. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after Memphis police say he shot and killed another man in Orange Mound.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Beverly Street.

According to an affidavit, police found a woman inside her home with a gunshot wound to the face. The bullet came from outside the home, went through a kitchen window and hit the woman.

While police were at the woman’s home, another woman flagged them down and said her boyfriend had been shot across the street in his car, records show.

Officers located the man, who was unresponsive after being shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His girlfriend told police a man got into the backseat of their car, pulled out a pistol and shot the victim, records show.

The gunman then began firing at the girlfriend.

One of the bullets went through the window of the home across the street. The woman who was shot was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Officials ruled the man’s death a homicide, according to the affidavit.

Two days later, the victim’s girlfriend identified the gunman who shot him on Facebook. She also picked the suspect, identified as Robert Williams, out of a photo lineup, records show.

Williams, 30, had a prior felony conviction for Attempted Robbery in 2012, records show.

He’s charged with First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and other crimes.

