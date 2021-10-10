CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

What happens if someone threatened to kill me and I fear they will follow through?

By Asked in Idaho Falls, ID
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I allowed this person to stay with me in my home until they could figure out a permanent situation. They left for over 24 hours leaving me to take care of their 2 dogs and my own dogs. With no idea when they would e back. When I got mad at them, I contacted the non emergency police to have them escorted out of my home. They attempted to shove their way into my bedroom stating they would kill me and have their dogs chew my face off.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gun dealer who shot wife dead during lockdown ‘thought he had Covid and called medics 26 times’

A man who shot his wife dead during lockdown thought he had Covid and had contacted health professionals 26 times, a court has heard.Gun dealer Peter Hartshorne-Jones used a double-barreled shotgun to fire at his wife, Silke, last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.He shot her twice at close-range at their home in Suffolk on 3 May during the first national coronavirus lockdown, the court heard.The prosecution said 42-year-old Ms Hartshorne-Jones told a neighbour days before she died that her 52-year-old husband “was not good at all and she was finding it difficult”.Peter Gair, the prosecutor, said the defendant...
RELATIONSHIPS
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Man Plummets 9 Stories from High-Rise, Crashes Through BMW, Asks "What Happened?"

In Jersey City a man plummeted nine stories, landing on a BMW, and didn’t just survive, he stood up and asked “Whats happened?”, according to witnesses. The plunge took place on Wednesday around 10:20 am when a man suddenly, and explosively crashed through the roof of a black Beemer 330i parked below 26 Journal Square. Witnesses called the police while the man climbed out of the wreckage with a broken arm that dangled by his side.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Police#Kill Me
The Associated Press

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hartford Courant

Federal jury awards $350,000 to mother of young man shot by police officer in Bridgeport

A federal jury returned a rare verdict against a police officer Friday, awarding $350,000 to the mother of a 21-year old Bridgeport man who was shot in the back as he ran from a city detective eight years ago. The jury in New Haven concluded that the qualified immunity that regularly shields officers from liability in use of force cases did not apply to Detective Christopher Barona in the ...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Watch: The moment Durst is sentenced to life in prison

US real estate heir Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend, Susan Berman. Ms Berman was found shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home. His sentence for first-degree murder excludes any possibility of parole, meaning he will now very likely die...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy