What happens if someone threatened to kill me and I fear they will follow through?

I allowed this person to stay with me in my home until they could figure out a permanent situation. They left for over 24 hours leaving me to take care of their 2 dogs and my own dogs. With no idea when they would e back. When I got mad at them, I contacted the non emergency police to have them escorted out of my home. They attempted to shove their way into my bedroom stating they would kill me and have their dogs chew my face off.