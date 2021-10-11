CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Lessons for Marketers From Facebook's Outage

By Dom Nicastro
CMSWire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook’s outage last week demonstrates a harsh reality to marketers, they often run campaigns on “rented land” they can’t control. Joe Pulizzi, founder of The Tilt, shared those thoughts with CMSWire the day after Facebook and associated platforms went down October 4th for six hours, paralyzing endless streams of life updates and selfies in the newsfeed and leaving Facebook-dependent marketers scrambling for their various backup plans.

