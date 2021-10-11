CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays Nationwide

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems. Tina Patel reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS Baltimore

Southwest Issues Apology For Thousands Of Canceled Flights

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines issued an apology Thursday for the thousands of flights it has canceled since last Friday, disrupting travel plans across the country. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the airline tweeted. There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry. Cancelling thousands of flights & displacing Customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us. https://t.co/NSBotfqdkm pic.twitter.com/pM9TINNq0Q — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir)...
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
The Independent

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off.Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling in sick to protest federal vaccination requirements.The airline, its pilots’ union and the Federal Aviation Administration denied that. “The weekend challenges were not a result of Southwest employee demonstrations,” Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said Monday.Still, Twitter posts claiming airline employees were “standing up to medical...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

DALLAS — (AP) — Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, or 2% of its schedule, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 other flights were running late.
CNN

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

(CNN) — Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue For Philadelphia Passengers As Airline Struggles To Get Back To Normal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica Welhaf said. Welhaf is one of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in a nightmare of delays and cancellations with the airline. “I’ve flown with Southwest before and haven’t had any issues, didn’t expect this to be any more than just a delay,” Welhaf said. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 2,000...
