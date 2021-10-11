Barcelona Offers Free Transit to Residents Who Ditch Their Cars

Starting in October, 2021 Marin Transit will provide free rides on local fixed route service countywide for older adults (age 65 or older) and persons with disabilities. This will be a 6-month pilot program starting October 1, 2021 and will continue through March 3, 2022. The goal is to expand fare assistance programs to provide discounted fares to those who may find fares as a barrier to use transit, offer a post-pandemic relief, and promote the return to transit. Demand response services (paratransit, Catch-A-Ride, Dial-A-Ride, and Connect) will be exempt from the free fare offerings. Senior/ADA riders may be asked to present proof of age or disability at the time of boarding. This offering will only be limited on Marin Transit fixed-route services and not valid on Golden Gate Transit routes. Learn more at: https://marintransit.org/farepromotion.

