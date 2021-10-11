CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education to the rescue – videos in English and Spanish

Cover picture for the articleAt the Journal we noticed, as more and more educational grant offers began appearing in our press releases, that the amounts and variety of them grew almost daily. Being firm believers in education as a way to improve one’s self, I posted the articles. Now, I believe, there is more money than ever offered to Colorado residents. COVID hurt the jobs market more than anything before and governments and corporations have come to the rescue. Grant funding is available for youth to adults in many subjects and many have made applying easier. Read through this article and search previous articles to find subjects right for your needs. Norm.

